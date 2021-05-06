Jessica Alba has made US$122 million after The Honest Company went public. It’s now valued at almost US$2.1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
The Honest Company IPO makes Jessica Alba US$122 million – actress ‘clean beauty’ company sees stock soar 44 per cent on debut
- Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals
- The company’s stock closed at US$23 on Wednesday after it priced the shares at US$16 in its initial public offering. That makes it worth almost US$2.1 billion
Topic | Beauty
Jessica Alba has made US$122 million after The Honest Company went public. It’s now valued at almost US$2.1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg