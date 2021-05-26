Macau and Hainan island have more relaxed regulations than Hong Kong, but could they rival the city as a luxury shopping destination? The Venetian Macau Resort (above). Photo: Shutterstock Macau and Hainan island have more relaxed regulations than Hong Kong, but could they rival the city as a luxury shopping destination? The Venetian Macau Resort (above). Photo: Shutterstock
Luxury in China
As Macau opens up to Chinese tourists, can it become a luxury shopping hub, like Hong Kong or Hainan?

  • Hong Kong may be the regional luxury shopping hub, but its strict quarantine rules are keeping the visitors away
  • Could Macau and Hainan, which have both relaxed regulations, take over from Hong Kong?

Jack Lau
Updated: 7:20am, 26 May, 2021

