Bombyx was established in 2018 by Andrew (right) and Hilmond Hui. The organic silk company invests its all in environmentally friendly silkworm farming and a sustainable factory in Sichuan “where silk began” in China. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Bombyx, organic silk producer for J Crew, Madewell, bets on a rise in demand for sustainably produced garments
- Producing organic and sustainable silk in Sichuan, China, is expensive, but Bombyx founders Andrew and Hilmond Hui think it will pay off in the long run
- The Hong Kong father and son hope that, by adopting sustainable practices at every stage of production, they are laying down a blueprint for others to follow
Topic | Fashion
Bombyx was established in 2018 by Andrew (right) and Hilmond Hui. The organic silk company invests its all in environmentally friendly silkworm farming and a sustainable factory in Sichuan “where silk began” in China. Photo: Jonathan Wong