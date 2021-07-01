Filipino-American Kataluna Enriquez will be the first transgender woman to compete for the Miss USA title, after being crowned Miss Nevada this week. Photo: Instagram Filipino-American Kataluna Enriquez will be the first transgender woman to compete for the Miss USA title, after being crowned Miss Nevada this week. Photo: Instagram
Filipino-American is first transgender Miss USA contestant – Kataluna Enriquez posts ‘We just made history’ on Instagram after being crowned Miss Nevada

  • Kataluna Enriquez, who is of Filipino descent, will represent Nevada at the national competition in November after her win in Las Vegas on June 27
  • The 27-year-old began competing in transgender beauty pageants five years ago, and started entering mainstream competitions in 2020

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:25am, 1 Jul, 2021

