Making sneakers for Nike, Converse and Vans (above) has made Zhang Congyuan the richest person in Taiwan. Photo: Reuters/Max Rossi
Founder of Huali, sneaker maker for Nike, Converse and Vans, started his first shoe business on a pig farm in Taiwan - now Zhang Congyuan has a US$13 billion-plus fortune
- Huali makes sneakers for big names including Nike, Converse and Vans, producing over 180 million pairs a year
- Having started his first sports shoe business on a converted pig farm, Huali founder Zhang Congyuan is now Taiwan’s richest person, ahead of Foxconn’s Terry Gou
