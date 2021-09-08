Korean pop superstars BTS model looks from Louis Vuitton’s men’s autumn/winter 2021 collection. BTS fan groups were wiped from the Chinese internet this year, underscoring the risks of companies using celebrities to promote their wares in China. Photo: CWH
Kris Wu for Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, Zheng Shuang for Prada – in China, when scandal engulfs your brand ambassador you need a new strategy
- Fendi China spokeswoman Zhao Wei has been scrubbed from the Chinese internet, while police have charged Bulgari and Louis Vuitton ambassador Kris Wu with rape
- These and other luxury brands that made big bets on Chinese celebrities need a new playbook, an expert says. Rule No 1? Don’t put all your eggs in one basket
