From left: owner of LVMH Bernard Arnault, designer Virgil Abloh and CEO of Louis Vuitton Michael Burke in Paris in 2018. We talk to Burke about LV’s future and the role China and Hong Kong play in that. Photo: Getty Images
CEO of world’s largest luxury brand willing to trade growth for sustainability in the short term; sees fashion as pivotal to cultural exchange between China and the world

  • Louis Vuitton has a goal of halving its carbon emissions by 2030, and CEO Michael Burke says rise of the sharing economy that extends its bags’ lifespan helps