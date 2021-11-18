The photo by Chinese photographer Chen Man that Dior has removed from display, showing a woman in traditional Chinese costume holding a Lady Dior bag.
Dior pulls photo in China show criticised for ‘smearing Asian women’ by portraying a woman with ‘spooky eyes’ and a ‘gloomy face’
- A photo that was part of a Lady Dior exhibition at a Shanghai art centre was taken down after drawing attacks online and from newspaper Beijing Daily
- Most commentators said it perpetuated a stereotype of Asian women, though some praised the use of a model with darker skin
