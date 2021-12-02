Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was rarely seen on court without her Adidas cap. Photo: AP
Peng Shuai: will sponsor Adidas speak out on sexual assault allegation and ensuing controversy? The dilemma sportswear brands face as China’s Winter Olympics nears
- Peng has been sponsored by Adidas for almost 15 years, but the brand and Peng’s other major sponsors remain quiet over the Chinese tennis player’s situation
- The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be a test to see whether brands that rely on the China market risk criticising the Chinese government before the event
Topic | Fashion in Hong Kong and China
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was rarely seen on court without her Adidas cap. Photo: AP