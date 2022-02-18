Model Sofia Jirau posted this picture of herself on Instagram wearing a bra from the Victoria’s Secret Love Cloud Collection. She is the brand’s first model with Down’s syndrome. Photo: Instagram
‘There are no limits,’ Victoria’s Secret model with Down’s syndrome, Puerto Rican Sofia Jirau, says as Love Cloud Collection launches
- Sofia Jirau of Puerto Rico is the first model with Down’s syndrome to appear for the lingerie brand – one of 18 women chosen to show its Love Cloud Collection
- The 24-year-old, who’s modelled at New York Fashion Week and for People and Vogue Mexico, thanks Victoria’s Secret for seeing her as a model ‘without limits’
Topic | Fashion
