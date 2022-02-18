Model Sofia Jirau posted this picture of herself on Instagram wearing a bra from the Victoria’s Secret Love Cloud Collection. She is the brand’s first model with Down’s syndrome. Photo: Instagram
Model Sofia Jirau posted this picture of herself on Instagram wearing a bra from the Victoria’s Secret Love Cloud Collection. She is the brand’s first model with Down’s syndrome. Photo: Instagram
Fashion
Lifestyle /  Fashion & Beauty

‘There are no limits,’ Victoria’s Secret model with Down’s syndrome, Puerto Rican Sofia Jirau, says as Love Cloud Collection launches

  • Sofia Jirau of Puerto Rico is the first model with Down’s syndrome to appear for the lingerie brand – one of 18 women chosen to show its Love Cloud Collection
  • The 24-year-old, who’s modelled at New York Fashion Week and for People and Vogue Mexico, thanks Victoria’s Secret for seeing her as a model ‘without limits’

Topic |   Fashion
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 11:15am, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Model Sofia Jirau posted this picture of herself on Instagram wearing a bra from the Victoria’s Secret Love Cloud Collection. She is the brand’s first model with Down’s syndrome. Photo: Instagram
Model Sofia Jirau posted this picture of herself on Instagram wearing a bra from the Victoria’s Secret Love Cloud Collection. She is the brand’s first model with Down’s syndrome. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE