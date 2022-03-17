Shanghai tailors are hoping young Chinese women can help re-popularise the qipao, or cheongsam, as seen at a Shanghai show late last year. Photo: AFP
The qipao, or cheongsam, makes a comeback in Shanghai, where tailors target young women to keep a tradition alive
- Tailors in Shanghai hope to subvert stereotypes of the qipao, or cheongsam, and see targeting the young as a way to keep alive the figure-hugging Chinese dress
- The qipao helped to break down gender norms for women during the 1920s, says a tailor. ‘The sense of freedom associated with that will never go out of style’
Topic | Fashion in Hong Kong and China
