Shanghai tailors are hoping young Chinese women can help re-popularise the qipao, or cheongsam, as seen at a Shanghai show late last year. Photo: AFP
Shanghai tailors are hoping young Chinese women can help re-popularise the qipao, or cheongsam, as seen at a Shanghai show late last year. Photo: AFP
Lifestyle /  Fashion & Beauty

The qipao, or cheongsam, makes a comeback in Shanghai, where tailors target young women to keep a tradition alive

  • Tailors in Shanghai hope to subvert stereotypes of the qipao, or cheongsam, and see targeting the young as a way to keep alive the figure-hugging Chinese dress
  • The qipao helped to break down gender norms for women during the 1920s, says a tailor. ‘The sense of freedom associated with that will never go out of style’

Topic |   Fashion in Hong Kong and China
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:45pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai tailors are hoping young Chinese women can help re-popularise the qipao, or cheongsam, as seen at a Shanghai show late last year. Photo: AFP
Shanghai tailors are hoping young Chinese women can help re-popularise the qipao, or cheongsam, as seen at a Shanghai show late last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE