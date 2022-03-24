Then US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright meets then Acting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow’s Kremlin on February 2, 2000. In another meeting between the two later that year, Albright would wear her now infamous three-monkey pin. Photo: AP
When Madeleine Albright’s pin took a jab at Vladimir Putin and her other brooches used to deliver sharp diplomatic messages
- Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died on Wednesday, sent signals with her decorative pins and brooches when meeting leaders around the world
- One she wore while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2000 took aim at the Kremlin’s war in Chechnya. ‘He was not amused. I probably went too far’
