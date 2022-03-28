Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya arrive for the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Oscars fashion: the best red carpet looks from Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet and more
- Zendaya wears a sweeping Valentino gown, Nicole Kidman is in pale blue Armani Privé, a colour also worn by fellow Australian Kodi Smit-McPhee
- Licorice Pizza’s Alana Haim brings her family for the occasion, and Penelope Cruz her husband, Javier Bardem, to the biggest night of the year in Tinseltown
