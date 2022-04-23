French President Emmanuel Macron reclines on a sofa, the top four buttons of his white shirt undone to reveal a full pelt of dark chest hair - an image that saw social media users compare him to Sean Connery and Tarzan. Photo: Soazig de la Moissonnière
How the Macron vs Le Pen fashion war mirrors their election contest, as both use style choices – and one his chest hair – to swing the tides of battle
- Emmanuel Macron’s recent photo where he shows off his chest hair in an unbuttoned white shirt was done in a bid to appeal to younger voters, some pundits say
- Right-wing Marine Le Pen knows she needs to appeal to the centre, which she is trying to do by looking presentable and serious but also feminine
Topic | Fashion diplomacy
