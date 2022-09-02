Fast fashion is under attack again, this time over toxic chemicals, from lead used in zips and as a cheap pigment to phthalates that can cause heart problems. Photo: Shutterstock
The toxic chemicals in our clothes – lead, chromium, PFAS, phthalates – and the harm they do us, our children and the workers who make them

  • Fast fashion firm Shein has been accused of using chemicals in clothes that are linked to health problems in their wearers. Lululemon and Old Navy do the same
  • Lead, chromium, phthalates, PFAS and brominated flame retardants are widely used by clothing manufacturers. Here’s what they do to your body and immune system

Business Insider
Updated: 7:55pm, 2 Sep, 2022

