Sculptures designed by Louis Vuitton are displayed in Miami’s Design District, in the US, on November 30, 2021. Photo: AP
Sculptures designed by Louis Vuitton are displayed in Miami’s Design District, in the US, on November 30, 2021. Photo: AP
Fashion
Lifestyle /  Fashion & Beauty

China vs US: where should Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior and other luxury fashion brands be focusing right now?

  • China is still full of potential but its zero-Covid policies have seen many luxury brands place a renewed focus on the US
  • Some brands are still confident in China: Coach is planning to open 30 stores there in the next 12 months, while Diesel owner OTB is doubling down on Shanghai

Vincenzo La Torre
Vincenzo La Torre

Updated: 7:41am, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sculptures designed by Louis Vuitton are displayed in Miami’s Design District, in the US, on November 30, 2021. Photo: AP
Sculptures designed by Louis Vuitton are displayed in Miami’s Design District, in the US, on November 30, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE