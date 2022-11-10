A man wears Adidas Yeezys in the subway in Milan, Italy. Adidas says ending its partnership with their designer, Ye, formerly Kanye West, will lower its profit margin on sales. Photo: Shutterstock
The Adidas-Kanye West divorce bill is in: ending sales of Yeezy sneakers will cut expected profits at sportswear company by over a third
- The sportswear company ended its relationship with rapper and designer Ye, formerly Kanye West, over offensive and anti-Semitic remarks he made
- That meant it stopped selling Yeezy sneakers, which analysts say account for half its profits. Adidas has cut a profit forecast to 2.5 per cent from 4 per cent
