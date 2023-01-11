Michelle Yeoh arrives for the Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Yeoh, wearing Armani Privé, is a nominee for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Which stars rocked the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet? The best looks and big names from the first major entertainment awards of the year

  • Stars including Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy) and Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega turn out for the awards show
  • The Golden Globes are trying to win back relevancy in Hollywood after an ethics and diversity scandal led to a boycott by stars and studios last year

Associated Press
Updated: 9:56am, 11 Jan, 2023

