Delphine Arnault arrives for a 2019 event to honour late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in Paris. She has been appointed chief executive of Dior, part of her father Bernard Arnault’s LVMH luxury empire, with Pietro Beccari vacating that job to become chief executive of Louis Vuitton. Photo: AFP
LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, world’s richest man, gives daughter Dior to run and promotes its chief executive to the same role at Louis Vuitton
- The world’s richest man moves Delphine, 47, from Louis Vuitton to Dior, with the latter’s chief executive, Pietro Beccari, going the other way
- The move will give Delphine Arnault ‘more frontline exposure’, analyst says, as tycoon continues to elevate his children without any sign who will succeed him
