The Patek Philippe watch once owned by Puyi, China’s last emperor. Photo: Handout
Watch this: timepiece once owned by Puyi, the last emperor of China, sells for HK$40 million in Hong Kong
- Patek Philippe watch sold to an anonymous phone bidder who trumped the previous highest offer by HK$10 million to secure the prize
- Watch was gifted by Puyi to Soviet interpreter when he was extradited from Russian captivity back to China after the second world war
