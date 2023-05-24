The Patek Philippe watch once owned by Puyi, China’s last emperor. Photo: Handout
The Patek Philippe watch once owned by Puyi, China’s last emperor. Photo: Handout
Watch this: timepiece once owned by Puyi, the last emperor of China, sells for HK$40 million in Hong Kong

  • Patek Philippe watch sold to an anonymous phone bidder who trumped the previous highest offer by HK$10 million to secure the prize
  • Watch was gifted by Puyi to Soviet interpreter when he was extradited from Russian captivity back to China after the second world war

Lisa Cam
Updated: 12:54am, 24 May, 2023

