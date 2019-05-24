Channels

A US start-up is growing fish cells in a plant-based broth to create pieces of fish. Photo: Alamy
Food & Drink

The great protein shake-up: start-up creates lab-grown fish – without the bones – for 3D printing

  • Following the success of Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat’s plant-based burgers, BlueNalu is working on lab-grown fish meat
  • Its products will be made from fish cells that are grown in plant broth, then formed with a 3D printer
Topic |   Veganism
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 7:00pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 May, 2019

Vegetarian meat patties made by Chinese firm Whole Perfect Food. The mainland vegan food industry is aiming to attract more customers.
Health & Wellness

China’s plant-based alternatives to take on Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods – and the world

  • Whole Perfect Food is among 10 Chinese plant-based meat manufacturers and distributors featuring at Meat Fest in Shanghai on Saturday
  • The festival hopes to raise the profile of China’s plant-based meat manufacturers and promote healthy eating
Topic |   Health and wellness
Elaine Yau

Elaine Yau  

Published: 2:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:39am, 25 Apr, 2019

Vegetarian meat patties made by Chinese firm Whole Perfect Food. The mainland vegan food industry is aiming to attract more customers.
