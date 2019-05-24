A US start-up is growing fish cells in a plant-based broth to create pieces of fish. Photo: Alamy
The great protein shake-up: start-up creates lab-grown fish – without the bones – for 3D printing
- Following the success of Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat’s plant-based burgers, BlueNalu is working on lab-grown fish meat
- Its products will be made from fish cells that are grown in plant broth, then formed with a 3D printer
Topic | Veganism
Vegetarian meat patties made by Chinese firm Whole Perfect Food. The mainland vegan food industry is aiming to attract more customers.
China’s plant-based alternatives to take on Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods – and the world
- Whole Perfect Food is among 10 Chinese plant-based meat manufacturers and distributors featuring at Meat Fest in Shanghai on Saturday
- The festival hopes to raise the profile of China’s plant-based meat manufacturers and promote healthy eating
Topic | Health and wellness
