Lee Kum Kee premium oyster sauce in different packages at Lee Kum Kee in Tai Po, Hong Kong. The way the family that owns the brand has handled succession issues has made them a model for Asia’s ultra rich. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Food & Drink

How Hong Kong oyster sauce dynasty plans a 1,000- year reign: a case study for Asia’s ultra rich

  • The family behind Lee Kum Kee sauces hopes to train heirs to avoid squabbles like those that nearly tore the company apart
  • Group’s businesses now span much more than sauces, from real estate to health care and venture capital
Topic |   Food and Drinks
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:00pm, 31 Aug, 2019

Lee Kum Kee premium oyster sauce in different packages at Lee Kum Kee in Tai Po, Hong Kong. The way the family that owns the brand has handled succession issues has made them a model for Asia's ultra rich. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Garlic baked crab at New Ubin Seafood restaurant is just one traditional Singaporean dish that is still popular today.
Food & Drink

Does Singaporean cuisine need to modernise to have an impact on the global stage?

  • Singaporean food is not served at any of the restaurants that make up the top 100 of this year’s World’s Best Restaurants list
  • We talk to the chefs looking to redefine Singaporean food and bring it to an international audience
Topic |   Food and Drinks
Tristan Jinwei Chan

Tristan Jinwei Chan  

Updated: 1:44pm, 30 Aug, 2019

Garlic baked crab at New Ubin Seafood restaurant is just one traditional Singaporean dish that is still popular today.
