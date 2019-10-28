Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Klaus Zimmerling in his vineyard in Pillnitz near Dresden, eastern Germany. Photo: Ronny Hartmann/AFP
Food & Drink

How German wine from Saxony has been transformed by fall of communism

  • The entire winemaking industry in Germany’s eastern state of Saxony has seen a rebirth since the country’s reunification
  • The state only produces a fraction of the nation’s wine, but it is renowned for its quality
Topic |   Wine and Spirits
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:23pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Klaus Zimmerling in his vineyard in Pillnitz near Dresden, eastern Germany. Photo: Ronny Hartmann/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: SCMP
Diplomacy

Hit by trade war, California winemakers see their carefully cultivated market in China shrivel

  • Big tariffs and anti-American sentiment have hit hard, soon after US vineyards developed a following among Chinese consumers
  • ‘Wine exporters are worried they may never be able to recover market share in China, which they naturally have long seen as a huge opportunity for profit’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 2:42am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.