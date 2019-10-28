Klaus Zimmerling in his vineyard in Pillnitz near Dresden, eastern Germany. Photo: Ronny Hartmann/AFP
How German wine from Saxony has been transformed by fall of communism
- The entire winemaking industry in Germany’s eastern state of Saxony has seen a rebirth since the country’s reunification
- The state only produces a fraction of the nation’s wine, but it is renowned for its quality
Topic | Wine and Spirits
Illustration: SCMP
Hit by trade war, California winemakers see their carefully cultivated market in China shrivel
- Big tariffs and anti-American sentiment have hit hard, soon after US vineyards developed a following among Chinese consumers
- ‘Wine exporters are worried they may never be able to recover market share in China, which they naturally have long seen as a huge opportunity for profit’
Topic | US-China trade war
