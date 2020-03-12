Rech by Alain Ducasse, the French fine-dining restaurant at the InterContinental Hong Kong hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, has closed amid the downturn in business resulting from months of protests and the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: InterContinental Hong Kong
Lifestyle /  Food & Drink

Alain Ducasse’s Michelin-star Hong Kong restaurant shuts amid coronavirus pandemic and protests

  • Rech by Alain Ducasse at the InterContinental Hong Kong is one of city’s first fine-dining restaurants to shut amid downturn caused by unrest, disease outbreak
  • Opened at the Tsim Sha Tsui hotel in 2017, the restaurant specialised in serving imported French seafood. At least 20 staff reported to have lost their jobs
Topic |   Food and Drinks
SCMP
Bernice Chan and Pearl Liu

Updated: 10:48am, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Rech by Alain Ducasse, the French fine-dining restaurant at the InterContinental Hong Kong hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, has closed amid the downturn in business resulting from months of protests and the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: InterContinental Hong Kong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bernice Chan

Bernice Chan

Bernice Chan is a senior writer on the Culture desk. She samples more than her share of dishes around Hong Kong and writes about people and issues that make an impact on the city.

Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu

Based in Hong Kong, Pearl covers the property market in the city and China and follows major listed developers. She previously worked at The Straits Times and has also contributed stories to China Daily.

Food and Drinks