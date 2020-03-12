Rech by Alain Ducasse, the French fine-dining restaurant at the InterContinental Hong Kong hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, has closed amid the downturn in business resulting from months of protests and the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: InterContinental Hong Kong
Alain Ducasse’s Michelin-star Hong Kong restaurant shuts amid coronavirus pandemic and protests
- Rech by Alain Ducasse at the InterContinental Hong Kong is one of city’s first fine-dining restaurants to shut amid downturn caused by unrest, disease outbreak
- Opened at the Tsim Sha Tsui hotel in 2017, the restaurant specialised in serving imported French seafood. At least 20 staff reported to have lost their jobs
Topic | Food and Drinks
Rech by Alain Ducasse, the French fine-dining restaurant at the InterContinental Hong Kong hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, has closed amid the downturn in business resulting from months of protests and the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: InterContinental Hong Kong