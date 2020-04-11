An early advertisement for Lotte’s Juicy & Fresh gum on a billboard in Seoul, South Korea.
Food & Drink

The story of Lotte: how a chewing gum maker in Japan became one of South Korea’s largest conglomerates

  • Formed by a Korean migrant in Tokyo in 1948 to produce chewing gum, Lotte today is a global retailing, hospitality and leisure conglomerate
  • Founder Shin Kyuk-ho was inspired after seeing US troops handing out gum to children; today its best known product is another gum, sugar-free Xylitol
Topic |   Stories behind top Asian brands
Josh Doyle
Updated: 2:43pm, 11 Apr, 2020

