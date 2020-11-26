A roast turkey is the centrepiece of any Thanksgiving meal, just as mooncakes are a must at Mid-Autumn Festival. Both have their fans and detractors – where do you stand? Photo: Getty Images/Tetra images RF A roast turkey is the centrepiece of any Thanksgiving meal, just as mooncakes are a must at Mid-Autumn Festival. Both have their fans and detractors – where do you stand? Photo: Getty Images/Tetra images RF
A roast turkey is the centrepiece of any Thanksgiving meal, just as mooncakes are a must at Mid-Autumn Festival. Both have their fans and detractors – where do you stand? Photo: Getty Images/Tetra images RF
Lifestyle /  Food & Drink

Thanksgiving 2020 vs Mid-Autumn Festival: which is best – turkey, mashed potato and pumpkin pie, or hairy crabs, snails and mooncake?

  • Both holidays are harvest festivals that revolve around the importance of food and family, but with very different dishes and condiments on the table
  • From green beans and cranberry sauce to rice cake and fried lotus root, we consider the best of both worlds

Topic |   Chinese culture
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:20pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A roast turkey is the centrepiece of any Thanksgiving meal, just as mooncakes are a must at Mid-Autumn Festival. Both have their fans and detractors – where do you stand? Photo: Getty Images/Tetra images RF A roast turkey is the centrepiece of any Thanksgiving meal, just as mooncakes are a must at Mid-Autumn Festival. Both have their fans and detractors – where do you stand? Photo: Getty Images/Tetra images RF
A roast turkey is the centrepiece of any Thanksgiving meal, just as mooncakes are a must at Mid-Autumn Festival. Both have their fans and detractors – where do you stand? Photo: Getty Images/Tetra images RF
READ FULL ARTICLE