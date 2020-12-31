Mizijun, a female vlogger previously known as Big Stomach Mizijun and one of the pioneers of mukbang, or binge-eating, in China, about to attempt to eat a large quantity of “Chizza” chicken pizza from KFC in a video from her YouTube channel. Photo: YouTube / Mizijun Mizijun, a female vlogger previously known as Big Stomach Mizijun and one of the pioneers of mukbang, or binge-eating, in China, about to attempt to eat a large quantity of “Chizza” chicken pizza from KFC in a video from her YouTube channel. Photo: YouTube / Mizijun
China’s new food waste law hard to stomach for binge-eating internet stars, who could face fines of US$15,000 for promoting overeating

  • Binge-eating videos have become very popular in China but under the proposed new law anyone who promotes overeating will face fines of up to 100,000 yuan
  • Restaurants will also face fines if they induce or mislead consumers to ‘order excessive meals and cause obvious waste’

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai and Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 3:05am, 31 Dec, 2020

