A labourer works at a tea plantation in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka. The country’s organic farming revolution is threatening its prized tea industry, growers say. Photo: AFP
The organic farming revolution that may kill Sri Lanka’s tea industry and threatens its rice, pepper and cinnamon crops, according to growers
- Aiming to be the world’s first 100 per cent organic food producer, Sri Lanka has banned chemical fertilisers. That could cause a crop disaster, critics say
- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the ban will stop people being poisoned and improve nutrition and food security. Experts say the opposite is likely
Topic | Food and Drinks
