Mok Kit-keung at work in 2013 in the kitchen of Shang Palace, the Chinese fine-dining restaurant at the Kowloon Shangri-La hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, where he was executive chef. Mok has died suddenly in Singapore at the age of 58. Photo: Paul Yeung
Leading Hong Kong chef dies days after a first Michelin star was awarded to Shang Palace restaurant at Shangri-La Singapore, where he led the kitchen
- Mok Kit-keung, a Chinese executive chef who divided his career between Hong Kong, where he was born, and Singapore, died suddenly at the age of 58
- His Shang Palace restaurant at the Shangri-La won a Michelin star this month. Mok was known for creative Chinese dishes that incorporated Western ingredients
