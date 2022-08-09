Dim sum piled on a trolley at Lin Heung. The tea house in Central has closed its doors after 104 years in Hong Kong, a victim of pandemic disruptions its owners said. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong dim sum parlour Lin Heung Tea House closes after 104 years; owners blame impact of pandemic disruptions
- The dim sum restaurant, which has 104 years of history in Hong Kong, announced its two branches’ sudden closure on social media at midnight on Tuesday
- The message thanked diners for their years of support, and said the hardships endured during the pandemic played a part in the decision to close
Dim sum piled on a trolley at Lin Heung. The tea house in Central has closed its doors after 104 years in Hong Kong, a victim of pandemic disruptions its owners said. Photo: Jonathan Wong