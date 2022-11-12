Opinion
‘Two-dish-rice’ is cheap, fabulously rich and a Hong Kong icon – time to declare it part of the city’s intangible cultural heritage
- It is hard to find ‘bad’ Chinese food anywhere in the world. In Hong Kong, even the cheapest eats are delicious – such as ‘two-dish-rice’/’this this rice’
- The cheap meal box recently made its way into diplomatic circles after the US consul general to Hong Kong and Macau documented his ordering one on Facebook
