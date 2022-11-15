Steen Puggaard, CEO of Pirata Group, wants to expand the number of the group’s restaurants from 29 to 100 across East Asia. Photo: Pirata Group
Hong Kong protests and the pandemic couldn’t keep restaurant operator Pirata Group down – now it plans a big expansion
- Hong Kong-based restaurant operator Pirata Group’s new CEO outlines plans to more than treble its number of outlets in five years through regional expansion
- The bold plan reflects Steen Puggaard’s approach to business – it is ‘about identifying opportunities and being bold about going after them’, he says
