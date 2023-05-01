Jock Zonfrillo at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne in October 2022. The Scottish-born “MasterChef Australia” presenter and father of four has been found dead. Photo: Getty Images
‘Talented and with plenty of grit’: tributes paid to MasterChef Australia presenter Jock Zonfrillo, who has died aged 46
- The father of four and judge on the popular TV cooking competition was found dead early on Monday, and police are not treating his death as suspicious
- MasterChef Australia broadcaster and producer hail him as ‘talented and full of grit’; Scottish-born Australian rock star Jimmy Barnes mourns a ‘dear friend’
Jock Zonfrillo at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne in October 2022. The Scottish-born “MasterChef Australia” presenter and father of four has been found dead. Photo: Getty Images