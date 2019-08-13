China tech firms are getting into the elderly care market. Bi Fenghua, 66, uses a TV remote control to perform the video chat function provided by Lanchuang Network Technology's elderly care system. Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee
Cheap home care for the elderly: China tech makes inroads into emerging and fast growing market
- China’s grey population of 250 million is expected to double by 2050 and tech companies are offering smart home solutions to elderly care
- For US 15 cents a day, one tech firm gives users a webcam and TV, a voice assistant, an SOS system and links to telemedicine
Ping An Good Doctor is China’s largest online health care platform, with 2.2 million monthly paying users as of June. Photo: Reuters
The doctor will see you now … over the smartphone as Ping An Good Doctor launches new services, tie-ups to tap China’s unmet demand
- China’s largest online health care platform plans to unveil partnerships with 20 companies next week as it looks to tap China’s 100 million middle class families
- Ping an Good Doctor narrows first-half loss to 272.5 million yuan from 444.2 million yuan last year
