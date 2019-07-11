A baby gets treatment at a prenatal ward in Da Nang, Vietnam. The spread of drug-resistant bacteria CRE has reached “epidemic” levels in Vietnamese hospitals, a researcher warns, with infected newborns five times more likely to die than babies unaffected. Photo: Alamy
Superbug ‘epidemic’ in Vietnam hospitals a ‘wake up call’ to world, warns Swedish researcher
- Resistant to multiple drugs, CRE infects 87 per cent of patients who spend two weeks in hospital, a study shows. Urgent steps are needed to stop it spreading
- The intestinal bacteria, which spreads fastest in subtropical countries with limited health care resources, increases the risk of death from infections
Topic | Health and wellness
Researchers argue that the rise in infectious disease means that hygiene is becoming more, rather than less, important, but there is value in letting children spend more time outdoors in the natural environment to help restore the microbiome. Photo: Winson Wong
Should kids play in dirt and puddles? Gut health improves, research suggests, but allergy link not clear
- Many parents – especially in Hong Kong – fear their children will become ill if they get wet or dirty
- But advocates of “messy play” say beneficial exposure to microbes develops gut health and can even boost creativity and reduce stress
