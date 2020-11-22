To get through quarantine you need a distraction, such as that generated playing video games, research conducted in China at the height of the pandemic there shows. Photo: Getty Images
Minecraft over mindfulness: how playing video games can help you through quarantine
- Playing video games puts your mind in a ‘flow’ state that helps focus your energy, and provides the distraction necessary to get through quarantine, study finds
- Conversely, while practising mindfulness can help you out of a crisis situation during a lockdown, its effect is the polar opposite of creating a distraction
Topic | Wellness
