To get through quarantine you need a distraction, such as that generated playing video games, research conducted in China at the height of the pandemic there shows. Photo: Getty Images To get through quarantine you need a distraction, such as that generated playing video games, research conducted in China at the height of the pandemic there shows. Photo: Getty Images
To get through quarantine you need a distraction, such as that generated playing video games, research conducted in China at the height of the pandemic there shows. Photo: Getty Images
Lifestyle /  Health & Wellness

Minecraft over mindfulness: how playing video games can help you through quarantine

  • Playing video games puts your mind in a ‘flow’ state that helps focus your energy, and provides the distraction necessary to get through quarantine, study finds
  • Conversely, while practising mindfulness can help you out of a crisis situation during a lockdown, its effect is the polar opposite of creating a distraction

Topic |   Wellness
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:15pm, 22 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
To get through quarantine you need a distraction, such as that generated playing video games, research conducted in China at the height of the pandemic there shows. Photo: Getty Images To get through quarantine you need a distraction, such as that generated playing video games, research conducted in China at the height of the pandemic there shows. Photo: Getty Images
To get through quarantine you need a distraction, such as that generated playing video games, research conducted in China at the height of the pandemic there shows. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE