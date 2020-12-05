Chinese people sleep an average of 6.92 hours a night – less than the seven to nine hours a night doctors recommend – according to one recent study, and demand for technology to aid sleep is growing. Photo: Getty Images Chinese people sleep an average of 6.92 hours a night – less than the seven to nine hours a night doctors recommend – according to one recent study, and demand for technology to aid sleep is growing. Photo: Getty Images
Lifestyle /  Health & Wellness

Five tech gadgets for a good night’s rest and why many people in China are too stressed to sleep enough

  • Chinese people sleep an average of 6.92 hours a night, less than the seven to nine hours a night doctors recommend, according to a recent study
  • The sleep tech market in China is worth nearly US$60 billion a year, and insomniacs are searching for everything from sleep lights to apps to help them rest

Topic |   China economy
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:15pm, 5 Dec, 2020

