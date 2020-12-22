Weiya is the most successful streaming host on the e-commerce platform Taobao and has gained recognition for her poverty alleviation work. Photo: Weibo/Weiya
5 Chinese social media stars using their influencer fame for good, from a girl fighting climate change just like Greta Thunberg to a doctor giving Covid-19 tips
- Howey Ou, China’s only public climate striker, has been barred from class but insists the country’s youth ‘must accept this historical responsibility’
- Office worker Liang Yu spearheaded a charity drive dubbed the ‘anti-epidemic sisters relief operation’ to send sanitary products to female health care workers
Topic | Social media
