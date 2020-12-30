Women in Liaoning province in northern China are to be offered one or two days off a month for severe period cramps under a new law designed to improve women’s rights in the workplace. Photo: Shutterstock Women in Liaoning province in northern China are to be offered one or two days off a month for severe period cramps under a new law designed to improve women’s rights in the workplace. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese province grants women two days paid ‘period leave’ a month, but some fear it will lead to workplace discrimination

  • Liaoning province in northern China will grant women one or two days ‘period leave’ each month – but many fear a backlash
  • Companies will be required to offer the time off to women with medical proof of severe menstrual cramps

Qin Chen
Qin Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:32am, 30 Dec, 2020

