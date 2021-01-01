A homeless man lights up a cigarette in Hefei, Anhui province. In the study, those in poor areas had a 34.2 per cent smoking rate compared to the national average of 26.6 per cent. Photo: AFP A homeless man lights up a cigarette in Hefei, Anhui province. In the study, those in poor areas had a 34.2 per cent smoking rate compared to the national average of 26.6 per cent. Photo: AFP
A homeless man lights up a cigarette in Hefei, Anhui province. In the study, those in poor areas had a 34.2 per cent smoking rate compared to the national average of 26.6 per cent. Photo: AFP

China economy

Lifestyle /  Health & Wellness

Raise cigarette prices to curb smoking among China’s poor, academic says, after study links poverty and tobacco consumption

  • More than 23 per cent of households with at least one smoker are poverty-stricken – double that of those where no one smokes – a national study finds
  • Their health was worse than non-smokers’, yet they don’t accept research on tobacco’s ill-effects. Raising cigarette prices would reduce smoking, academic says

Topic |   China economy
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:15pm, 1 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A homeless man lights up a cigarette in Hefei, Anhui province. In the study, those in poor areas had a 34.2 per cent smoking rate compared to the national average of 26.6 per cent. Photo: AFP A homeless man lights up a cigarette in Hefei, Anhui province. In the study, those in poor areas had a 34.2 per cent smoking rate compared to the national average of 26.6 per cent. Photo: AFP
A homeless man lights up a cigarette in Hefei, Anhui province. In the study, those in poor areas had a 34.2 per cent smoking rate compared to the national average of 26.6 per cent. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE