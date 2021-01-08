Beijing eye surgeon Tao Yong, who still wears a supporting device on his left hand after being stabbed by a patient almost a year ago, on the Tencent Video talk show “Countdown with Rock and Roast”. Photo: YouTube / Tencent Video
Stabbed eye doctor wins army of fans on Chinese social media as he reveals his new look on life
- Tao Yong, whose surgical career was cut short by the stabbing, said on a talk show that the experience has helped him figure out the worth of what he does
- A growing number of assaults on health-care workers in China prompted Beijing to impose security checks on patients at hospital entrances in July last year
