Allyson Kapin General Partner at the W Fund and co-founder of Women Who Tech. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP Allyson Kapin General Partner at the W Fund and co-founder of Women Who Tech. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP
Allyson Kapin General Partner at the W Fund and co-founder of Women Who Tech. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP
Start-ups
Lifestyle /  Health & Wellness

Tech start-ups and the glass ceiling: the women fighting for funding in a man’s world, and the investors who discriminate and miss out

  • The world of tech start-ups is a male-dominated place, and women, especially black women, struggle to get any equality when they seek investors
  • They face sexual harassment, condescending attitudes, being ignored and a lack of trust – and of course, they rarely get investment money

Topic |   Start-ups
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:15pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Allyson Kapin General Partner at the W Fund and co-founder of Women Who Tech. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP Allyson Kapin General Partner at the W Fund and co-founder of Women Who Tech. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP
Allyson Kapin General Partner at the W Fund and co-founder of Women Who Tech. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE