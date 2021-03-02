Allyson Kapin General Partner at the W Fund and co-founder of Women Who Tech. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP
Tech start-ups and the glass ceiling: the women fighting for funding in a man’s world, and the investors who discriminate and miss out
- The world of tech start-ups is a male-dominated place, and women, especially black women, struggle to get any equality when they seek investors
- They face sexual harassment, condescending attitudes, being ignored and a lack of trust – and of course, they rarely get investment money
Topic | Start-ups
