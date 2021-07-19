A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of medical oxygen as she arrives outside an emergency ward at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu. Photo: Bikash Karki/AFP A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of medical oxygen as she arrives outside an emergency ward at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu. Photo: Bikash Karki/AFP
A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of medical oxygen as she arrives outside an emergency ward at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu. Photo: Bikash Karki/AFP
Coronavirus /  Asia

Fundraising in Hong Kong for Nepal coronavirus supplies as country is devastated by second wave of infections

  • Nepal has been overwhelmed by the second wave of Covid-19 infections, running out of oxygen and ventilators n April and May
  • In Hong Kong, an association of former Gurkha soldiers set up a campaign with philanthropist Sean Hotung, and together have raised over US$100,000

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 4:55pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of medical oxygen as she arrives outside an emergency ward at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu. Photo: Bikash Karki/AFP A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of medical oxygen as she arrives outside an emergency ward at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu. Photo: Bikash Karki/AFP
A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of medical oxygen as she arrives outside an emergency ward at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu. Photo: Bikash Karki/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE