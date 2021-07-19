A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of medical oxygen as she arrives outside an emergency ward at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu. Photo: Bikash Karki/AFP
Fundraising in Hong Kong for Nepal coronavirus supplies as country is devastated by second wave of infections
- Nepal has been overwhelmed by the second wave of Covid-19 infections, running out of oxygen and ventilators n April and May
- In Hong Kong, an association of former Gurkha soldiers set up a campaign with philanthropist Sean Hotung, and together have raised over US$100,000
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Covid-19 patient breathes with the help of medical oxygen as she arrives outside an emergency ward at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu. Photo: Bikash Karki/AFP