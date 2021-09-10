A trio of US scientists are among the winners of this year’s Ig Nobel prizes, thanks to a study on the protectiveness of beards. Photo: Shutterstock A trio of US scientists are among the winners of this year’s Ig Nobel prizes, thanks to a study on the protectiveness of beards. Photo: Shutterstock
A trio of US scientists are among the winners of this year’s Ig Nobel prizes, thanks to a study on the protectiveness of beards. Photo: Shutterstock
Wellness
Lifestyle /  Health & Wellness

Ig Nobel Prizes 2021: men may grow beards to protect their faces, and discarded chewing gum really is disgusting, scientists reveal

  • University of Utah win an Ig Nobel – the Nobel Prize spoofs for odd discoveries – for their theory beards evolved as protection against a punch to the face
  • Other winners include researchers who figured out just how disgusting discarded gum is, and a team that found a novel way to control cockroaches on submarines

Topic |   Wellness
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:44pm, 10 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A trio of US scientists are among the winners of this year’s Ig Nobel prizes, thanks to a study on the protectiveness of beards. Photo: Shutterstock A trio of US scientists are among the winners of this year’s Ig Nobel prizes, thanks to a study on the protectiveness of beards. Photo: Shutterstock
A trio of US scientists are among the winners of this year’s Ig Nobel prizes, thanks to a study on the protectiveness of beards. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE