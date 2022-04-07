A whole-food plant-based (WFPB) lifestyle includes eating foods derived mainly from plants, such as whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, vegetables and fruits, and few or even no animal products. Photo: Shutterstock
World Health Day 2022: how a whole food plant-based diet saves your health, money and the planet
- Experts say eating WFPB meals instead of animal products is much better for the environment, boosts immunity and reduces risks of chronic diseases
- Calorie for calorie it can also be US$750 a year cheaper, research has found – useful savings as food costs around the world soar
