Volunteers from homeless-focused charity ImpactHK talk to a street sleeper in Hong Kong and provide a warm meal. Photo: Ben Marans
Help Hong Kong’s homeless this winter by staying awake for 24 hours, going hungry for a period, hiking without shoes – anything that raises awareness
- Local charity ImpactHK is encouraging people to raise money through their own mini-campaigns that can help build empathy for those experiencing homelessness
- It is possible to donate directly to the fundraiser, which will benefit the city’s rapidly growing number of street sleepers
