Transcorneal eye stimulation, developed to treat eye conditions, may also be useful in combating depression and dementia, Hong Kong researchers say. Photo: Getty images
Depression and dementia may be treatable using eye stimulation therapy, Hong Kong researchers show
- Transcorneal eye stimulation, or TES, is used to treat certain eye conditions, but may also help fight depression and dementia, Hong Kong university study shows
- The treatment lowers stress, stimulates the production of brain cells, and improves spatial learning in mice, the lead author of the study tells the Post
