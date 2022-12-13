Transcorneal eye stimulation, developed to treat eye conditions, may also be useful in combating depression and dementia, Hong Kong researchers say. Photo: Getty images
Transcorneal eye stimulation, developed to treat eye conditions, may also be useful in combating depression and dementia, Hong Kong researchers say. Photo: Getty images
Depression and dementia may be treatable using eye stimulation therapy, Hong Kong researchers show

  • Transcorneal eye stimulation, or TES, is used to treat certain eye conditions, but may also help fight depression and dementia, Hong Kong university study shows
  • The treatment lowers stress, stimulates the production of brain cells, and improves spatial learning in mice, the lead author of the study tells the Post

Anthea Rowan
Anthea Rowan

Updated: 7:15am, 13 Dec, 2022

