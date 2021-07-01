Chinese stars out of the K-pop world, such as Yuqi of (G)I-dle, are taking centre stage in China. Photo: Getty Images
Some of the biggest stars in China come from K-pop, including Blackpink’s Lisa, Exo’s Lay Zhang and Got7’s Jackson Wang
- Since Han Geng made his K-pop debut with Super Junior in 2005, it has become common for K-pop bands to include Chinese performers
- They have helped popularise K-pop in China, but with more home-grown pop idols emerging, Korean groups face greater competition for fans
