BTS accept the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The K-pop band are the first Asian act to win the award. Photo: AP
BTS win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, a first for Asia, four years after their debut performance at AMAs
- The K-pop act beat out Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift to take the honour at the AMAs ceremony in Los Angeles. They are the first Asian band to win
- BTS’ RM salutes band’s Army fandom in his acceptance speech, saying: ‘Nobody could have ever bet on … us standing here receiving this award. Except you all’
