BTS accept the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The K-pop band are the first Asian act to win the award. Photo: AP
K-Pop /   Artists & celebrities

BTS win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, a first for Asia, four years after their debut performance at AMAs

  • The K-pop act beat out Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift to take the honour at the AMAs ceremony in Los Angeles. They are the first Asian band to win
  • BTS’ RM salutes band’s Army fandom in his acceptance speech, saying: ‘Nobody could have ever bet on … us standing here receiving this award. Except you all’

Topic |   K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Tamar Herman
Updated: 12:26pm, 22 Nov, 2021

