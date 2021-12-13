Jin from BTS, whose self-penned song Super Tuna has angered Japanese internet users, and pleased some Korean counterparts, with a lyric about the East Sea - a Korean term for the Sea of Japan. Photo: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram
BTS’ Jin causes upset in Japan with ‘East Sea’ reference in new song Super Tuna
- Internet users in Japan voice their anger at K-pop singer’s use of a Korean term for waters referred to internationally as the Sea of Japan
- Some Korean internet users say Jin may have used the term to make the lyric rhyme; others hail its use as an opportunity to promote Koreans’ name for the sea
Jin from BTS, whose self-penned song Super Tuna has angered Japanese internet users, and pleased some Korean counterparts, with a lyric about the East Sea - a Korean term for the Sea of Japan. Photo: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram